Paris Club refund: Ondo workers reject Akeredolu’s 80% payment

As the Ondo State Government began to pay the workers of the state the 80 percent of their September 2016 salary arrears from the second tranche of the Paris Club refund of the Federal Government, the orgnised labour unions in the state described the payment as a mere gift and not their salaries.

It was gathered that some workers in the state have started receiving bank alerts of 80 percent of the September 2016 outstanding salaries since Friday.

To this end, the civil servants in the state under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have rejected the salary paid by the government, insisting that the government should pay their salaries in full and not in percentage.

They accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of forcefully introducing percentage and fractional salary payment into the state civil service , insisting that workers in the state would not accept percentage payment for the state civil servants.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Akure, the Ondo State capital after the meeting of leadership of the unions. The meeting was presided over by the NLC chairman, Mrs. Bosede Daramola and her TUC counterpart, Mr. Soladoye Ekundayo.

The labour leaders noted that meetings held with some government’s representatives and the governor himself only agreed on the utilization of the second tranche of the 75% Paris refund for the payment of the outstanding salaries of workers on Grade Levels 1 to 14.

They said, “If Governor Akeredolu’s administration can spend money left in account by his predecessor, he should also pay in full the debt and salaries owed by mimiko’s government whenever funds are available instead of using his aides to attack labour unions .

“We will do everything to reject introduction of percentage salary in Ondo state, no matter the level of government’s propaganda to blackmail us.”

However, in his reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, Mr. Segun Ajiboye said the government had acted according to the law in the utilization and distribution of Paris Club refund.

“The governor has not violated any law over the salary of workers or over the issue of Paris Club money but I believe the matter would be resolved amicably.” Ajiboye stated