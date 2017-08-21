Home | News | General | Governor declares Monday public holiday to celebrate Buhari's return from London

- Kogi state declared Monday, August 21 as public holiday

- The holiday is in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari's return to Nigeria

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has declared Monday, August 21 as public holiday to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria after 105 days in UK.

The government said the day should be used by the people of the state as a day of thanksgiving and to pray for the president.

A statement released by the governor's Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, reads: "The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has declared Monday, 21st August, 2017 as Public Holiday and Thanksgiving Day to thank the Almighty God for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari in sound health and sound mind.

"The gesture is in line with the support of the Kogi people for the renaissance of our nation by Mr. President.

"We urge Kogites to also use the occasion of the Public Holiday to pray for Mr. President as he resumes his responsibilities of repositioning Nigeria.

"The Governor thanks Kogites for standing by the President and for trooping to Abuja in thousands to welcome the 'Lion of Africa'."

Meanwhile, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has finally spoken out about the health travails recently suffered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, described Buhari’s return after about 103 days in London as a nation’s hope fulfilled.

Tinubu, who has been silent for a while and currently out of Nigeria, expressed joy hours after Buhari’s arrival in Nigeria, in a statement released by his media office.

