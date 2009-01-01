Home | News | General | Arrest Nnamdi Kanu; flush out cabals immediately - Arewa youths beg Buhari

- President Buhari has been asked to rearrest Nnmadi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra over his divisive and negative utterances

- The call was made Arewa Youth Forum, AYF, an umbrella organization of all youths in the north

- The youths also called on the president to flush out alleged cabals from his cabinet because they have been impeding the progress of the country

Arewa Youth Forum, AYF, an umbrella organization of all youths in the north has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his return back to the country after 104 days in London.

The youths while welcoming the president called on him to arrest Nnmadi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra over his divisive and negative utterances about the country.

Similarly, the youths also urged President Buhari to flush out the alleged cabals in his cabinet because they have been impeding the progress of the country, Daily Post reports.

READ ALSO: Pope francis reportedly plans to shut down 163 Nigerian parishes, sack priests in Imo

The youths made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna state by its national president, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu.

The youths who insisted that the problem of division, hate speeches and quit notices permeating the country was a direct fallout of the activities of Nnamdi Kanu said:

“Nnamdi Kanu has violated all his bail conditions but the judiciary has kept mute. The federal government on the order hand is allowing him to carry on as if he is operating a country with the Nigerian state," the statement read”

Going further, the youths said: “We are happy to see that Mr. President has improved tremendously and our prayer is that Allah (SWT) will continue to strengthen him, hear our prayers so that he would now have the strength to carry on with the work that Nigerians overwhelmingly mandated him to do for them in 2015.

“As critical stakeholders that have been praying and keeping vigil for your safe return, youths from the 19 Northern states implore you to as a matter of urgency immediately send out the cabals that have been impeding on the progress of your administration.

“This cabals that many refered to as the hyenas and the jackals have been hindering men of goodwill in your administration from functioning properly including the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the earlier you send them away the better, before they derail your government.

“Also after a cursory look at the state of the nation and the increasing division caused by inflammatory statements from almost every part of the country, AYF is calling on you sir who heads the federal government to start bitting instead of barking. We are happy that the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has finally decided to take the situation in the country serious and deal with hate speech.

“However, the activities of characters like Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, which has given rise to Coalition of Northern Youths quit notice, the Niger Delta Agitators ultimatum and its consequent fall out in the country need to be dealt with immediately.

“Our stand on this issue is that now that the federal government through the statement by the Acting President seems ready to tackle the challenges head on by his recent statement to treat hate speech as terrorism, we believe that the IPOB leader will be arrested to serve as deterrent to others.

“A character like Nnamdi Kanu should not be allowed to hold the country to ransom the earlier government act the better.

PAY ATTENTION:Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“We also want to use this opportunity to call on all those who through their utterances or actions are doing what is threatening to dismember the country to desist from such, as we are better together as one indivisible country.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the return of President Muhammadu Buhari after 104 days of medical sojourn in London, United Kingdom was celebrated today Sunday August 20 by vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other worshippers at the Aso rock Villa Chapel.

The worshippers rendered different thanksgiving songs in the nation’s three major languages: Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo.

Meanwhile, in the video below, Governor Aminu Bello Masari and Katsina activists celebrate Buhari's return.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General