Uduaghan declares collection of money from motorists on Delta road illegal, arrests 4



By Jeremiah Urowayino
The Commissioner for transport in Delta State, Mr Vincent Uduaghan has arrested 4 persons at the Asaba Bridge on illegal collection of levies on the road.

Uduaghan made this known yesterday in an interview with newsmen at Asaba.

Vincent Uduaghan and Vehicle Inspection Officers during the raiding

According to the Commissioner “nobody was authorised to collect money from motorists coming from Onitsha into Asaba or the ones coming from Asaba into Onitsha”.

Uduaghan said security men have been put on red alert to nip such act in all parts of the state in the bud, while commending the Delta State Directorate of transport, Vehicle Inspection Officers VIO and the Delta State Traffic Management Authority DESTMA for the joining force during the raiding.

“Government will not fold its hands and allow miscreants obstruct the intention of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration to better the lives of Deltans ‘’.he said

