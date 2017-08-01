Home | News | General | Buhari our in-law in whom we’re very pleased – Shettima

The return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical vacation will boost war against terrorism in the North- East and is a good omen to Nigeria.

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state and the Emir of Kanam, Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammadu, made further comments on Buhari’s return on Sunday.

Shetimma congratulated the entire people of the North-East on the return of the president.

“The people of the North-East should be congratulated as the major beneficiaries of Buhari’s return because of his open love, empathy and keen interest in addressing the security challenges in the sub-region,’’

President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. AUG 19 2017.

He said aside from his zeal in fighting insecurity, the president had been magnanimous in appointing individuals from the sub-region into key Federal Government positions.

“Before the coming of Buhari in 2015, the North- East was the most marginalised in everything that had to do with the Federal Government, from the presence of Federal projects to representation at national levels.

“But he changed that soon after he assumed the mantle of leadership and made the region the bride of his administration, in terms of national representation,’’

“For this and other reasons, Buhari occupies a special place in the hearts and minds of all true sons and daughters of the six states that make up the North-East geo-political zone.

Shettima described Buhari as a former Governor of the defunct North-Eastern State ‘’and our in-law in whom we are very pleased.’’

Also the Emir said that Buhari’s absence brought about some unnecessary insinuations and agitations that almost threatened the oneness of the nation.

“I am so glad, like any other well- meaning Nigerians, that Mr President is back to Nigeria hale and hearty to continue his good works, especially his promises to the citizens.

“Now that he is back, we should as patriotic citizens, keep praying for him for more health and strength,’’ he said.

The traditional ruler said the prayers would enable the President to turn around the economy and the security of the country for the desired growth and development.

Muhammadu also called on Nigerians from all walks of life to give the President the needed cooperation for him to succeed in piloting the affairs of the nation to greater heights.

The emir assured that Buhari would prove his critics wrong by displaying his characteristic good nature of a principled and visionary leader who meant well for his country.

The emir, who expressed happiness over the manner Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo piloted the affairs of the nation in the absence of the President, described Buhari and Osinbajo as a “perfect team’’ for Nigeria.

