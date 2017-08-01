Home | News | General | Buhari: Kogi declares public holiday for thanksgiving

Kogi State government has declared Aug. 21 as a public holiday for citizens to thank God for safely returning President Muhammadu Buhari to the country.

The Director -General, media and publicity to the state governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said it was to enable the people to give thanks to God for returning Buhari in sound health and sound mind.

He said that decision was also in line with the support the people of the state had been giving to Buhari in his efforts at correcting the ills of the past and putting the nation on sound economic footing.

“ We urge Kogites to also use the occasion of the public holiday to pray for Mr. President as he resumes his responsibilities of repositioning Nigeria, “ the statement said.

The statement quoted the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello as thanking the people for for standing by the President while undergoing treatment in London and for trooping to Abuja to welcome the him.

NAN

