Home | News | General | 30 CSOs hold rally for Buhari

More than 30 civil society groups in Katsina State staged a peaceful rally on Sunday in support of President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned from medical vacation in London on Saturday.

The civil organisations drawn from the 34 local Government Areas of the state, trooped to the Katsina metropolis to express their happiness over the return of President Buhari.

Mr Bashir Ruwangodiya, the state chairman of the coalition of civil society organisations led the groups to the Government House in Katsina where he presented a solidarity letter for onward delivery to the president.

Ruwangodiya said the rally by the groups was an expression of support for Buhari’s safe return to Nigeria following his treatment abroad.

He said that members of the groups were happy with the President’s physical well-being and the strength he exuded when he landed at the airport.

The state chairman said that the groups would continue to support the President’s anti corruption crusade.

He called on Nigerians to give the Buhari all the necessary support he would need to discharge his constitutional role as President.

While receiving the groups, Governor Aminu Masari praised Nigerians for their steadfastness in prayers and the expression of support for the President while he was away.

Masari stated that the President’s safe return to Nigeria is the handiwork of the Almighty God and an indication that He has answered the prayers of Nigerians and friends of the country.

According to the governor, both Muslim and Christians never relented in their prayers in Mosques and Churches for the quick recovery of the President and his safe return to the country.

He said that he had spoken with the President about a week ago during which Buhari expressed his sincere appreciation for the prayers and moral support Nigerians offered on his behalf.

NAN

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General