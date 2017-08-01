Home | News | General | Buhari’s Return: Kogi Governor Declares Monday Public Holiday
Mugabe’s wife returns home pursued by South Africa assault allegation
‘Shameless wife beater’- Trolls slam Ayiri Emami’s brother Bamo Emami on recent photo

Buhari’s Return: Kogi Governor Declares Monday Public Holiday



  • 7 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Kogi State Government has declared Monday, August 21, as public holiday and thanksgiving day for the safe return of President Buhari who returned to Nigeria from London after spending 103 days on medical vacation.

In a statement released on behalf of the State Governor Yahaya Bello, by DG, Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, he expects the state residents to pray for the President as he resumes and proceed to reposition the country. The statement further read that, the gesture is in line with the support and prayers of the Kogi people for the renaissance of the nation by the President.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Buhari’s Return: Kogi Governor Declares Monday Public Holiday
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 294