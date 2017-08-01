Home | News | General | Buhari’s Return: Kogi Governor Declares Monday Public Holiday

Kogi State Government has declared Monday, August 21, as public holiday and thanksgiving day for the safe return of President Buhari who returned to Nigeria from London after spending 103 days on medical vacation.

In a statement released on behalf of the State Governor Yahaya Bello, by DG, Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, he expects the state residents to pray for the President as he resumes and proceed to reposition the country. The statement further read that, the gesture is in line with the support and prayers of the Kogi people for the renaissance of the nation by the President.

