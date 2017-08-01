Home | News | General | ‘Shameless wife beater’- Trolls slam Ayiri Emami’s brother Bamo Emami on recent photo
'Shameless wife beater'- Trolls slam Ayiri Emami's brother Bamo Emami on recent photo



Nigerians are not yet done with Ayiri Emami’s brother, Bamo Emami who was caught recently beating his wife in a video shared on social media.

Bamo who sat for pizza, sharing a photo that came with captions; “Prayer is the master key to my God, “Thank you Lord,who can I put my trust in if not you.I have been forsaken to hunger,but you know best.I put my trust in man even as you’ve warned me.My realisation is total faith in you”, was accused of beating his his wife before her mother and sister.

Here are screenshots;

‘Shameless wife beater’- Trolls slam Ayiri Emami’s brother Bamo Emami on recent photo
