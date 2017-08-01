Home | News | General | ‘Now That You Are Back, Mr. President’ – Read Charly Boy’s Letter To President Buhari

Charly Boy has penned a letter to Nigerian President, Buhari who returned yesterday, urging him to get back to work while also listing the areas of the nation that needs his attention.

He wrote:

We are glad that you have finally returned to the country our dear president.

__________

We are glad that you listened to the yearnings of patriotic Nigerians who consider your prolonged absence from the country an aberration. Indeed, you are a man who listens to his people.

_________

Now that you are back, Mr. President, please get back to work immediately. We want you to immediately tackle the various security issues in the country. We want you to take a decisive step in tackling the myriad of secessionist agitations in the country.

_________

Finally, Mr. President, many Nigerians are still suffering in abject penury and most of our youths are jobless and roaming the streets hopelessly and helplessly, we would like you to take a decisive step to bring succour to Nigerians who want you to deliver on your mandate as regards these pertinent issues.

________

Once again Mr. President, welcome back. We wish you good health and a successful reign.

_______

Thank you for resuming back to work. We love you! Our Mumu Don Do.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General