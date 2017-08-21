Home | News | General | No public holiday for Buhari - Ekiti state

- Ekiti state government has urged workers in the state to disregard rumour that the federal government has declared Monday, August 21, a public holiday

- It said the state is not part of such holiday reportedly declared by the Federal government

- Earlier on Sunday August 20, the Kogi state government had declared Monday August 21 a public holiday

Ekiti state government has distanced itself from rumour making the rounds on social media that Monday, August 21, has been declared by the federal government has a public holiday to celebrate return of President Buhari after 104 days in London.

Special adviser to Governor Fayose on public communications and new media, Lere Olayinka made this known on his Facebook page.

According to him, Ekiti state is not part of any purported public holiday, hence, workers in the state should disregard such news.

He said: "The attention of the Ekiti state Government has been drawn to news report circulating on social media that the federal government has declared tomorrow, Monday, August 21, 2017 as public holiday to mark the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country.

"We wish to state that Ekiti state is not part of such holiday reportedly declared by the Federal government.

"Residents of Ekiti state, especially public servants are enjoined to carry on with their normal businesses tomorrow as no holiday has been declared in the state."

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state declared Monday, August 21 as public holiday to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria after 105 days in UK.

The government announced that the day should be used by the people as a day of thanksgiving and to pray for the president.

