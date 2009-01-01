Home | News | General | Just in: 9 dead in Lagos state boat accident

- Nine people have been confirmed dead in a boat accident in Lagos state

- The unfortunate incident was said to have occurred as a result of overloading of passengers on a Banana Boat and operation of illegal jetty

- The state government said the boat mishap occurred at the weekend in Ilashe area

The death of nine persons who died in a boat accident has been confirmed by the Lagos state government on Sunday, August 20.

The state government said the boat mishap occurred at the weekend in Ilashe area.

Abisola Kamson, managing director of Lagos state Waterways Authority, LASWA, made this known in press statement.

READ ALSO: Arrest Nnamdi Kanu, flush out cabals immediately - Arewa youths beg Buhari

He said the unfortunate incident occurred as a result of overloading of passengers on a Banana Boat and operation of illegal jetty, Premium Times reports.

Mr. Kamson said: “An unfortunate incident occurred at Ilashe today Sunday August 20th arising from overloading of passengers on a Banana boat taking off from an illegal Jetty which has become a perennial issue of the Lagos State Government to rid our Waterfront areas of illegal operators.

“We sympathise with the families of the deceased as nine lives were lost in the mishap and four people receiving treatment in the hospital.

“The LASWA rescue team has been on ground and search is still on-going. This brings to fore again the need for NIWA to allow the judgement of the Appeal Court granting Lagos Control of her waterways to take effect without hindrance.

“It is a matter for regret that ever since the judgement was pronounced, NIWA has ejected all State Water Guards monitoring standards from all federal owned jetties. In spite of this, the government of Lagos State aligns to the safety of citizens on the waterways. All Lagosians are enjoined to wear standard life jackets at all times on our Waterways,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Get more videos on Naij.com TV

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ogun said six persons died while four were injured in an accident on the Lagos-Sagamu expressway on Monday, July 17.

The Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Clement Oladele said that the accident occurred at about 2.12 pm.

In the video below, victims of Lekki flood rendered homeless, jobless speak to NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General