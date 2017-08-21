Home | News | General | 9 things President Buhari may tell Nigerians during his broadcast on Monday, August 21

In announcing his return back to the country, special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina said President Muhammadu Buhari will speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

The nationwide broadcast of the president has been described as long overdue and has got Nigerians anticipating and guessing as to what the president would say after a long absence from the country.

Consequently, NAIJ.com has listed some few things the president might discuss in his broadcast tomorrow Monday, August 21.

1. Apologise for not communicating to the country earlier

Despite the goodwill the president enjoys from Nigerians, many citizens are not happy the president has not addressed the nation or made adequate communication to the country.

2. Assures Nigerians of his state of heath

The president may also assure Nigerians that the worst his over and that he has fully regained his health back.

3. Hint Nigerians of subsequent travel for medical treatment abroad

The president may also tell Nigerians of the need to travel for further medical checkups.

4. Assures Nigerians that he has no plans to resign the mandate given him by the people

The president may also hint Nigerians about his plan concerning resignation since many have called for him to resign due to his state of health. This will give him the opportunity to dispel rumour and show that he is ready to continue ruling Nigeria

5. Praise acting President Osinbajo

President Buhari may also seize the opportunity to praise acting President Osinbajo for his sterling leadership in his absence.

6. Speak about cabinet reshuffle

The president may also tell Nigerians about his plans to reshuffle his cabinet.

7. Speak on restructuring, quit notice and agitation

The president may also speak on some of the agitations in the country. Many have been calling for the country's restructuring while some are agitating for a break away. the preisident may also condemn the quit notice issued to the Igbos in the north by Arewa youths.

8. Praise the military for gallantly fighting against Boko Haram

The president may also praise the military for their fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the north east.

9. Thank you Nigerians for your prayers

The president may also appreciate Nigerians for their prayers, support and goodwill during his absence.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the return of President Muhammadu Buhari after 104 days of medical sojourn in London, United Kingdom was celebrated today Sunday August 20 by vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other worshippers at the Aso rock Villa Chapel.

The worshippers rendered different thanksgiving songs in the nation’s three major languages: Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo.

Meanwhile, in the video below, Governor Aminu Bello Masari and Katsina activists celebrate Buhari's return

[embedded content]

