Arewa youths to Buhari: Don’t just bark; bite troublemakers

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Demand removal of cabal from Presidency, return of Kanu to prison

ABUJA—Barely a day after the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria, Northern youths have asked him to urgently rein in the promoters of hate speech in order not to derail Nigeria.

They also urged the President to immediately remove from the seat of power those they described as cabal holding his government to ransom.

To be able to do so, the youths asked Buhari to begin to bite those causing trouble for the country rather merely continuing to bark at them.

According to the youths, this will send a strong message to potential troublemakers.

The youths, under the aegis of Arewa Youths Forum, pleaded with the Federal Government to immediately arrest the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, for trying to break the country into pieces for his selfish interest.

These requests were contained in a statement signed by National President of the group, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, Sunday.

The statement read: “As critical stakeholders that have been praying and keeping vigil for your safe return, youths from the 19 Northern states implore you to, as a matter of urgency, immediately send out the cabal that has been impeding on the progress of your administration.

“This cabal, that many refer as the hyenas and the jackals, has been hindering men of goodwill in your administration, including the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, from functioning properly. We believe that the earlier you send them away the better it would be for your government.

“Also, after a cursory look at the state of the nation and the increasing division caused by inflammatory statements from almost every part of the country, AYF is calling on you to start biting instead of barking.

‘’We are happy that the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has finally decided to take the situation in the country serious and deal with hate speech.

“However, the activities of a character like Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, which have given rise to the quit notice issued to the South-East people by the Coalition of Northern Youths and the Niger Delta Agitators ultimatum and their consequent fallouts in the country need to be dealt with immediately.

“As the umbrella organisation of all youths in the north, we are worried by the descent to regionalism by major actors in the country while the government appears to be watching helplessly.

“One key example of this is that Nnamdi Kanu has violated all his bail conditions while the judiciary has kept mute. The Federal Government on the order hand, is allowing him to carry on as if he is operating a country with the Nigerian state.

“Our stand on this issue is that now that the Federal Government, through the statement by the Acting President, seems ready to tackle the challenges head on by his recent statement to treat hate speech as terrorism, we believe that the IPOB leader will be arrested to serve as deterrent to others.

“We strongly advise the government not to allow a character like Nnamdi Kanu to hold the country to ransom by dealing swiftly with his antics in accordance with the required laws in the land.

“We also want to use this opportunity to call on all those whose utterances or actions are threatening to dismember the country to desist from such, as we are better together as one indivisible country.”

‘’We are ofa the firm belief that the federal government has the capacity to rein in all those threatening the corporate existence of the country and any attempt to fail in that duty is capable of bringing about dire consequences.”

