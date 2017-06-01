Ekiti APDA suspends state chairman
- 3 hours 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Ado Ekiti – Newly launched Advanced People’s Democratic Party (APDA) in Ekiti state has suspended its state chairman Mrs. Foluke Okeya.
The decision to remove her was reached at a meeting of members of the chapter’s State Working Committee held in Ado Ekiti on Sunday.
The meeting also appointed Tunde Agbabiaka, the Deputy Chairman, to act as the state chairman.
In a letter of her suspension, signed by 24 out of 30 members of the SWC, the party leaders accused Okeya of anti-party activities and highhandedness.
Other allegations raised against Okeya include abuse of office and conducting herself in a manner likely to cause disaffection among party members.
But when contacted, the suspended state chairman dismissed the allegations, saying she was not aware of her suspension,
“I am not aware of the suspension because I have my appointment letter given to me by the national leadership of our party and not anyone of them.
“All the allegations are also false because there are no evidence to buttress them.
“I am handling the issue maturely because I am a party leader. I will not follow them to misbehave maturely. I don’t have skeletons in my cupboard.”she said.(NAN)
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles