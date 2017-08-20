Home | News | General | Biafra National Guard threatens FG on release IPOB members, says days of reckoning is close

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – THE leader of Biafra National Guard, BNG, General, Innocent Orji, has warned the Federal government to, as a matter of urgency, release all the Pro-Biafra agitators incarcerated in various prisons because freedom fighting is not a crime.

Orji, said that the time of carrying placards and receiving live bullet and being detained has passed in the fight for Biafra restoration.

Orji who made this call in his statement to pressmen, weekend in Enugu, threatened that if Nigeria fails to release IPOB members, that the day of reckoning for Nigeria is near.

He said that if self determination is a crime as Nigerian government termed it, that the former South Africa leader, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Junior, Mahatma Gandhi of India should not have been crown and celebrated.

“We are calling on the federal government of Nigeria as a matter of urgency to release all pro-Biafra agitators incarcerated in their prisons because freedom fighting is not a crime.

“If the likes of Maduka Mmadu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, David Nwawuisi and different pro-Biafra groups’ members committed crimes; Nelson Mandela of South Africa is not supposed to be crowned and celebrated but scorned as a criminal and also Martin Luther King Junior, Mahatma Gandhi of India committed crime.

“Time has gone when we continue to carry placards and receive live bullets and bury our own of detain our own, if Nigeria fails to release them, the day of reckoning for Nigeria is near “, Gen, Orji warned.

Disclosing the responsibility of Biafra National Guard, BGN, Orji said that BGN is a Military wing of pro-Biafra group that has sworn to protect the rights and lives of Biafrans pending when Biafra is restored.

Orji who said that BGN can no longer fold hands and watch her people being molested, denied of legitimate right to live and self rule by Nigeria, promised to bring to an end of these mess by any means as active defence would be activated.

Gen, Orji also warned Nigeria government to desist from any plans to re-arrest IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as such attempt would make BGN to come hard on Nigeria government.

Lamenting on the unjust massacre of thousands of “Biafrans” by Nigeria Military, urged them to fight terrorists like Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen and not people that are peacefully agitating for restoration.

He promised that BGN would map out her second strategy towards Biafra restoration as a result of continued massacre of defenceless people of “Biafra”.

“Thousands of our people have died unjustly, Nigeria military found strength in killing us but unable to tackle any armed outfit like Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen killing and raping our women.

“We are opposed to peaceful restoration of Biafra because Nigerian government doesn’t understand peaceful language. Because of the continued massacre of defenseless people of Biafra, Biafra National Guard, BGN will unveil her second agenda towards Biafra restoration”, the statement concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General