Two Nigerian Sisters Under, Fire For Sharing Photo Of Themselves Kissing On The Lips To Celebrate Sisterhood
- 2 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Two sisters, Sonia and Jessica residing in Delta state, shared this photo of themselves kissing on their respective IG pages. According to them, they are celebrating sisterhood. Some Nigerians have criticised them for kissing each other on the lips, accusing them of practicing lesbianism. Sonia, however, came on her sister’s comment section to state that they are not lesbians. See their comments below
