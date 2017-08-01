12 Confirmed Dead As Boat Capsizes In Lagos Water
- 2 hours 13 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Tragedy struck today at Ilashe waterways in Lagos state today August 20th, as the Managing Director of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Engr Abisola Kamson, confirmed that nine people died in an unfortunate mishap due to overloading of passengers on a Banana Boat and operation of an illegal jetty.
“An unfortunate incident occurred at Ilashe today Sunday, August 20th arising from overloading of passengers on a Banana boat taking off from an illegal Jetty which has become a perennial issue of the Lagos State Government to rid our Waterfront areas of illegal operators.
We sympathize with the families of the deceased as nine lives were lost in the mishap and four people
receiving treatment in the hospital. The LASWA rescue team has been on ground and search is still ongoing. This brings to fore again the need for NIWA to allow the judgment of the Appeal Court granting Lagos Control of her waterways to take effect without hindrance.
It is a matter for regret that ever since the judgment was pronounced, NIWA has rejected all State Water Guards monitoring standards from all Federal owned Jetties. In spite of this, the Government of Lagos State aligns to the safety of citizens on the waterways. All Lagosians are enjoined to wear standard life jackets at all times on our Waterways,” Kamson said.
The LASWA boss urged boat operators and other stakeholders in the inland waterways sector, who advised boat users to adhere strictly to safety standards at all times, also disclosed that those rescued are already receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, while search and rescue operation was still ongoing.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles