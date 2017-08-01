12 Confirmed Dead As Boat Capsizes In Lagos Water

Tragedy struck today at Ilashe waterways in Lagos state today August 20th, as the Managing Director of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Engr Abisola Kamson, confirmed that nine people died in an unfortunate mishap due to overloading of passengers on a Banana Boat and operation of an illegal jetty.

“An unfortunate incident occurred at Ilashe today Sunday, August 20th arising from overloading of passengers on a Banana boat taking off from an illegal Jetty which has become a perennial issue of the Lagos State Government to rid our Waterfront areas of illegal operators.

We sympathize with the families of the deceased as nine lives were lost in the mishap and four people

receiving treatment in the hospital. The LASWA rescue team has been on ground and search is still ongoing. This brings to fore again the need for NIWA to allow the judgment of the Appeal Court granting Lagos Control of her waterways to take effect without hindrance.