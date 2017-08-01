Home | News | General | How Arsenal’s Defeat To Stoke City Killed Dominic Ejimba, A Die-hard Fan In Imo State

A die-hard Arsenal FC supporter, Dominic Ejimba of Isiala Mbano Local Government, Imo State slumped and died before he could be rushed to the hospital just moments after Stoke City scored a goal to win yesterday’s English Premiership game against Arsenal.

An eye witness, Chuks Amaku said ‘dom is dead. He slumped immediately Stoke City scored a goal. Before my uncle, Hezekiah Amaku could rush him to the hospital he died’.

He continued to say, ‘It was unfortunate because all of us were exchanging jokes. Nobody was sensing any danger. We never knew that death was lurking. He had supported Arsenal for a very long time now. He couldn’t had taken that goal very seriously’.

