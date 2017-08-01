Home | News | General | President Buhari To Address Nigerians Tomorrow By 7am
President Buhari To Address Nigerians Tomorrow By 7am



Barring any last-minute change, President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a live broadcast by 7 a.m tomorrow Monday, August 19th. He arrived Nigeria yesterday after spending two months in the UK for medical treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

President Buhari To Address Nigerians Tomorrow By 7am
