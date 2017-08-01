Home | News | General | Ex-Governor Danbaba Suntai’s Brother Has Been Buried (Photos)

Former Governor of Taraba State, Danbaba Suntai’s brother, Babangida Suntai, who reportedly died on Saturday evening in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital few hours after the burial of his late elder brother, has been buried.

According to Rariya, Babangida who was rushed to Abuja last week for treatment, but was officially declared dead by the doctors yesterday evening was buried according to Islamic burial rites.

