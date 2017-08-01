Home | News | General | Yaaayyy! Funke Akindele Is Pregnant With Her First Child…See Her Baby Bump (Photos)
Yaaayyy! Funke Akindele Is Pregnant With Her First Child…See Her Baby Bump (Photos)
- 2 hours 20 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele aka Jenifa is pregnant with her first child.
She stepped out today glowing as she showed off her growing baby bump this afternoon at the Glo Lafta Fest 2017 that held in Festac, Lagos.
