Man Drinks Mirinda From The Floor Because Buhari Returned (Photo)
- 2 hours 26 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Still celebrating President Buhari’s return after spending over 3 months in U.K on medical vacation, a man reportedly drank Mirinda from the floor. This is coming after pro-Buhari fan also drank mud water to celebrate the President’s return.
This reportedly happened in Northern part of Nigeria and here’s the photo below;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 294