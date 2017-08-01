Home | News | General | Man Drinks Mirinda From The Floor Because Buhari Returned (Photo)
Man Drinks Mirinda From The Floor Because Buhari Returned (Photo)



Still celebrating President Buhari’s return after spending over 3 months in U.K on medical vacation, a man reportedly drank Mirinda from the floor. This is coming after pro-Buhari fan also drank mud water to celebrate the President’s return.

This reportedly happened in Northern part of Nigeria and here’s the photo below;

