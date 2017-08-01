Home | News | General | Photos From The Introduction Ceremony Of AY’s Younger Brother Yomi Casual And His Fiancé
Man Drinks Mirinda From The Floor Because Buhari Returned (Photo)
Man and his solar-powered Keke Napep spotted in Yaba, Lagos (Photos)

Photos From The Introduction Ceremony Of AY’s Younger Brother Yomi Casual And His Fiancé



  • 2 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

AY’s younger brother, Yomi Casual who engaged his long time girlfriend, Grace, at Funnybone’s ‘Untamed’ event which was held recently, held his introduction ceremony today.

Here are photos from the event below;

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Photos From The Introduction Ceremony Of AY’s Younger Brother Yomi Casual And His Fiancé
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 294