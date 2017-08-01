Home | News | General | Photos From The Introduction Ceremony Of AY’s Younger Brother Yomi Casual And His Fiancé
Photos From The Introduction Ceremony Of AY’s Younger Brother Yomi Casual And His Fiancé
- 2 hours 27 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
AY’s younger brother, Yomi Casual who engaged his long time girlfriend, Grace, at Funnybone’s ‘Untamed’ event which was held recently, held his introduction ceremony today.
Here are photos from the event below;
