Man and his solar-powered Keke Napep spotted in Yaba, Lagos (Photos)
- 3 hours 34 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
And here’s a gist on how innovative Nigerians can be. So one bros laidat, built a solar powered tricycle a.k.a Keke Napep, which he majestically drove to Yaba area of Lagos.
Well, he really caught Lagosians attention as they all stood to take photos of the Keke Napep which runs on solar energy, that took the man months to complete.
Here are photos;
