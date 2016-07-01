Home | News | General | Turkish govt to partner Osun over airport completion

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The efforts of the Osun State Government towards the completion of Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, MKO, International Airport, Ido-Osun has garnered huge support from the Turkish government.

The Turkish government also expressed its readiness to partner Osun State Government on trade, commerce and industrial revolution so as to aid the state in its effort to improve on the socio-economic well being of its people.

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Hakan Cakil, made the statement during a courtesy visit to the Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, at Obafemi Awolowo Osun Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.

Cakil disclosed that efforts had reached the climax to support the state at completing the MKO Abiola International Airport, a development which he said will open windows for better relations between Nigeria and Turkey.

He said the decision to partner the state was aimed at complementing the efforts being put together by the Aregbesola’s administration at giving the state a befitting airport.

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria who commended the state for coming up with the idea of having a unique international airport, said if completed, the airport will be a model in Nigeria and by extension, Africa.

Cakil assured the Osun State Government that the partnering company, Biray Construction Company, has the backing of the Turkish Government, nothing that quality job will be delivered at the end of it all.

He therefore assured that the execution of the airport will not only foster good relationship between the Osun State and Turkey, but also provide ample business opportunities between the partnering governments.

