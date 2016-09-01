Home | News | General | INYC accuses INEC of disenfranchising Itsekiri

By Onozure Dania

WARRI—THE Itsekiri National Youth Congress, INYC, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of disenfranchising Itsekiri nation ahead of Delta State local government elections and the 2019 general polls.

President of INYC, Esimaje Awani, in a statement in Warri, said the seeming refusal of INEC to create registration centres in Ogidigben and other Itsekiri communities to enable eligible Itsekiri register in the ongoing INEC voters’ registration exercise, despite earlier calls by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli and other prominent Itsekiri, raises doubt as to the commission’s sincerity.

According to Awani, the lingering crisis between Aladja people in Udu Local Government Area and their Ogbe-Ijoh counterparts in Warri South-West Local Government Area, which the Delta State Government has not been able to resolve, has denied Itsekiri their legitimate right to participate in the ongoing INEC voters’ registration exercise.

Awani tasked the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to, as a matter of urgency, create special registration centres for Itsekiri in Warri South-West and other crisis-prone areas in Delta State, to avoid possible litigation over disenfranchisement that will negatively affect subsequent elections.

