Home | News | General | Group urges tolerance amongst Nigerians
Wreckage of U.S. WWII warship found after 72yrs
Edo PDP condemns competency test for civil servants by govt

Group urges tolerance amongst Nigerians



  • 6 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE Southern Nigeria Forum for Development, SNFD, has called on Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation to be tolerant of one another in order to build a strong and virile nation, that every Nigerian will be proud of.

The group in a communiqué after its South-South caucus meeting by its chairman and Secretary, Mr. Mike Ogar and Dr Sunday Idemudia, said the group was formed to serve as “A driving force to galvanize all forces for the harvesting of southern resources, to the extent of same being denied the region over the years.”

They said there was urgent need to harness economic potentials in the region with view to developing an human capacity and identified acute in-balance in social, economic and political administration in the country and correct same, while advocating true federalism as the panacea to the country’s political and economic  stability.

SNFD said: “It is our belief and resolves that commitment and mutual respect should be our principle as Nigerians, we must learn to be tolerant of one another, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation and join hands so that we can build a greater, equitable and stronger nation where we all will be proud of.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Group urges tolerance amongst Nigerians
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 304