2 die, 3 injured as explosion rocks Yobe

- Boko Haram has continued its campaign of terror

- This is despite the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria after a long edical vacation in London

- Many Nigerians had expressed hope that the president's return will reduce the bombings to the barest minimum

An explosive device suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram members has killed two people and injured three others along Damaturu - Biu road, Yobe state, Daily Trust reports.

According to the report, the incident happened about 4:45pm on Sunday, August 20, close to Azare village.

A local vigilante who gave his name as Modu quoted in the report, said the victims were cattle traders travelling to Gombe state from Buni Yadi town where they attended a weekly Sunday market.

He said the traders ran into the Boko Haram members who opened fire on them.

His words: “In an effort to escape, five of them stepped on the planted explosive device that went off, killing the two and injuring the three others. Some of the traders are still missing.

“No such incident has happened in the whole Gujba and Gulani axis for at least one year."

An unidentified soldier also quoted in the report, said security men on a road patrol had conveyed the victims to Damaturu Specialist Hospital.

At the hospital, a staff who also spoke on condition of anonymity said two people had been confirmed dead.

“The three people brought with injuries have been treated and referred to Federal Medical Centre Gombe on their relatives’ request," the staff was quoted as saying.

The incident happened on the same day Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state described President Buhari’s return to Nigeria as a big boost towards ending the Boko Haram terrorism in the North-east region.

Governor Shettima had expressed hope that the return of the president will reduce the attacks

Shettima stated this in a statement signed by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in Maidugur on Sunday, August 20

He congratulated the entire people of the North-east on the return of the president.

“The people of the North-east should be congratulated as the major beneficiaries of Buhari’s return because of his open love, empathy and keen interest in addressing the security challenges in the sub-region,’’ Shettima said.

