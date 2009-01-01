Home | News | General | ‘Strange disease’ in Kogi diagnosed as gastroenteritis

Kogi State Health Commissioner Dr. Saka Audu said yesterday the alleged strange disease had been diagnosed as gastroenteritis.

He called for calm.

The commissioner told News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja those so far diagnosed were found to be suffering from gastroenteritis and malaria.

The Ministry of Health, had in a statement, said the disease killed many people in Okunran, Okoloke and Isanlu-Esa in Yagba West Local Government.

“Information available to us is that the disease started six weeks ago in Okoloke village in Yagba West, a settlement inhabited by Fulani herdsmen.

“There have been cases of reported deaths following abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea, but the patients who showed signs of illness had been evacuated to Kogi State Specialist Hospital Lokoja, for better treatment.

“So far, we have evacuated 39 patients from Okoloke and only six of them were admitted and have shown sign of improvement, while others have since been discharged.

“Of the six that were admitted, three of them were diagnosed with gastroenteritis, the remaining three were just cases of malaria, and they have shown signs of improvement,” Audu said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General