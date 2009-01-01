Home | News | General | BREAKING: Suspected ritual killer, Dike, escapes from police custody
Nigerian Doctors to Buhari: 'Replicate UK health facilities here'
BREAKING: President Buhari writes National Assembly - I have resumed office

BREAKING: Suspected ritual killer, Dike, escapes from police custody



A suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike, who defiled and killed an eight-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso, has escaped from police custody.

It was learnt that Dike, who was caught by a local vigilante in Eliozu axis of Port Harcourt and handed over to the police, escaped Sunday night.

Sources say police have begun manhunt for the fleeing suspect.

It will be recalled that Dike had removed the eyes, v*gina, a finger, and tongue of his victim before he was apprehended.

BREAKING: Suspected ritual killer, Dike, escapes from police custody
