Home | News | General | BREAKING: Buhari Resumes Work At The State House
BREAKING: President Buhari writes National Assembly - I have resumed office
What president’s return will do to Nigeria – Group

BREAKING: Buhari Resumes Work At The State House



  • 3 hours 50 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Muhammadu Buhari is back at work as he resumed office at the state house this morning, after over 100 days medical leave in London.

The special adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina told journalists that President Buhari stepped into his office some minutes past eleven this morning.
Mr Adesina also confirmed that the president has signed the letter informing the national assembly of his resumption of duty from today.
The President returned to Nigeria on Saturday after his medical vacation abroad.

This morning, he addressed the nation, expressing his delight to be back at work.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

BREAKING: Buhari Resumes Work At The State House
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 314