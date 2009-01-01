Home | News | General | BREAKING: Buhari Resumes Work At The State House

President Muhammadu Buhari is back at work as he resumed office at the state house this morning, after over 100 days medical leave in London.

The special adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina told journalists that President Buhari stepped into his office some minutes past eleven this morning.

Mr Adesina also confirmed that the president has signed the letter informing the national assembly of his resumption of duty from today.

The President returned to Nigeria on Saturday after his medical vacation abroad.

This morning, he addressed the nation, expressing his delight to be back at work.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General