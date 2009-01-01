Home | News | General | Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians for husband’s return
Buhari might leave for medical check-up again – Presidency
Reno Omokri reacts to Buhari’s speech, Request disclosure of money spent on president’s medical vacation

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians for husband’s return



  • 4 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, has thanked Nigerians for their prayers and support as her husband returns back to the country after 104 days on medical trip to London.

Aisha Buhari made this announcement on her official twitter handle this morning.

She wrote, “As we welcome our dear President back home, I am grateful to Nigerians and well-wishers all over the world for their continuous prayers and support.

“May God continue to guide, protect and bless us all and our dear country Nigeria.”

In Buhari’s nationwide broadcast early Monday morning, the President had also opened his speech with gratitude to his fellow citizens, acknowledging their prayers for him while he was away on medical vacation.

He had stayed out of the country for 104 days.

Self Acclaimed President of all frustrated Nigerians and co-convener of the #ResumeOrReturn has also said the President’s return was borne out of their agitation.

“Thank God our President is coming back. I Thank the few exceptional Nigerian Youths that forced the discussion. A better Nigeria for us all.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians for husband’s return
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 314