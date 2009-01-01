Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians for husband’s return
The Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, has thanked Nigerians for their prayers and support as her husband returns back to the country after 104 days on medical trip to London.
Aisha Buhari made this announcement on her official twitter handle this morning.
She wrote, “As we welcome our dear President back home, I am grateful to Nigerians and well-wishers all over the world for their continuous prayers and support.
“May God continue to guide, protect and bless us all and our dear country Nigeria.”
In Buhari’s nationwide broadcast early Monday morning, the President had also opened his speech with gratitude to his fellow citizens, acknowledging their prayers for him while he was away on medical vacation.
He had stayed out of the country for 104 days.
Self Acclaimed President of all frustrated Nigerians and co-convener of the #ResumeOrReturn has also said the President’s return was borne out of their agitation.
“Thank God our President is coming back. I Thank the few exceptional Nigerian Youths that forced the discussion. A better Nigeria for us all.”
