Afenifere reveals what will happen to PDP if APC restructures Nigeria

The apex Yoruba social political group, Afenifere has advised the All Progressives Congress, APC, on how to silence the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, come 2019.

Afenifere said if the APC should restructure the country, the opposition party will have nothing to put up during campaigns.

Speaking to newsmen through its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin the group said on Sunday “The APC has the edge; they are in power now, while the PDP is in the opposition.

“Let the APC do restructuring so that the PDP will have nothing to campaign.

“Instead of fighting the PDP because they are calling for restructuring, the APC should do restructuring so that the PDP will have nothing to campaign with except they, APC, are just doing cheap propaganda.

“That is the best way for them to treat PDP; restructure Nigeria.

“Then PDP will look for something else to campaign with.”

