I do not deny that there are legitimate concerns —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has confessed that he recognised legitimate concerns as expressed by the various groups across the country.

He, however, noted that while the idea of a federation was to allow each group to air their grievances, everything must still be geared towards working out “a mode of co-existence.”

The President said this during his nationwide address on Monday morning.

Buhari said, “This is not to deny that there are legitimate concerns. Every group has a grievance. But the beauty and attraction of a federation is that it allows different groups to air their grievances and work out a mode of co-existence.”

Reiterating the role of the Executive and the legislature to moderate national discourse, the President reiterated the need for the nation to remain as one.

“The National Assembly and the National Council of State are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse.

“The national consensus is that, it is better to live together than to live apart,” he said.