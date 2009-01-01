Wenger warns about Alexis Sanchez return
Sanchez has not featured for the Gunners since last season, after he suffered an abdominal strain on his return to training two weeks ago.
Wenger has confirmed that the 28-year-old would be fit for the trip to Liverpool this week and with his team looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Stoke city, the Frenchman is keen to play down anticipation.
“We’ll see how he goes through the week.
“He was out with a muscular strain and hopefully he will survive the tests first before he comes back. He’s not played now for six weeks and it’s difficult to be at your best in the first game straight away,” he said.
This comes amid speculation that Manchester City are ready to up their offer for the player.
