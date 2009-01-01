I remain absolutely committed to achieving set goals - Buhari
Buhari said this during his national broadcast on Monday morning.
“The national consensus is that, it is better to live together than to live apart.
“Dear Nigerians, our collective interest now is to eschew petty differences and come together to face common challenges of economic security, political evolution and integration as well as lasting peace among all Nigerians.
“I remain resolutely committed to ensuring that these goals are achieved and maintained,” he said.
