Why Biafra can only be achieved through force - 'Biafra National Guard' reveals

- The Biafra National Guard noted that if freedom-fighting was a crime, various notable figures like Mandela and Gandhi would not be celebrated today

- They chided the Nigerian government for killing pro-Biafra agitators while failing to effectively tackle the Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen menace

- The group stated that they would unveil their second agenda towards the restoration of Biafra due to the continued massacre of defenseless Biafrans

The Biafra National Guard (BNG) has declared that peace is not a language that the Nigerian federal government understands; hence, the sovereign State of Biafra will not be restored through such means.

According to reports, the group’s comment was contained in a statement signed by its leader Innocent Orji.

NAIJ.com notes that Orji called for the release of all pro-Biafra agitators locked up in various prisons, as he declared that freedom-fighting is not a crime.

The group stated: “We are calling on the federal government of Nigeria as a matter of urgency to release all pro-Biafra agitators incarcerated in their prisons because freedom fighting is not a crime.

“If the likes of Maduka Mmadu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, David Nwawuisi and different pro-Biafra groups’ members committed crimes; Nelson Mandela of South Africa is not supposed to be crowned and celebrated but scorned as a criminal and also Martin Luther King Junior, Mahatma Gandhi of India committed crimes.

“Time has gone when we continue to carry placards and receive live bullets and bury our own or detain our own.

"If Nigeria fails to release them, the day of reckoning for Nigeria is near.

“Thousands of our people have died unjustly, Nigeria military found strength in killing us but are unable to tackle any armed outfit like Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen killing and raping our women.

“We are opposed to peaceful restoration of Biafra because the Nigerian government doesn’t understand peaceful language.

“Because of the continued massacre of defenseless people of Biafra, Biafra National Guard will unveil her second agenda towards Biafra restoration.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) claimed that the Biafra Secret Service is not an army but a vigilante group to protect its members and gather intelligence.

While speaking to the press, the group's publicity secretary Emma Powerful, insisted that IPOB has no standing Biafra army as it is believed, and members of the BSS are mere security volunteers.

