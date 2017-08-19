Home | News | General | UPDATE: Buhari takes over from Osinbajo, writes National Assembly

- President Buhari is expected to write National Assembly this morning, August 21

- The letter will indicate his resumption of work after medical vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to send a letter to the National Assembly on Monday, August 21, to indicate his resumption to work after his medical leave.

NAIJ.com recalls that the president, who returned to the country on August 19, 2017, after leaving on May 7 for medical leave started his week by addressing the nation in an early morning broadcast on Monday, August 21.

In a Facebook post few minutes after the president's broadcast, the president's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad wrote: "President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to transmit a letter to the National Assembly this morning indicating his resumption of work after medical vacation."

President Buhari writes to notify National Assembly of his immediate resumption into office. Photo credit: Bayo Omoboriowo

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has advised president Muhammadu Buhari to cut down his working hours and reduce the number of visitors he received daily.

The governor said President Buhari needs time to reflect and restrategize and deliver his campaign promise to Nigeria.

El-Rufai said the president need to refocus his anti-corruption war which he claim has not been succeeding as expected in recent times.

The other two areas of the president's campaign promises to Nigeria that El-Rufai thinks Buhari should focus on now that he has returned from his medical leave are: the diversification of the economy and the war against the Boko Haram insurgency and insecurity.

