APC chieftain slams Nnamdi Kanu, exposes IPOB leader's reasons for Biafra agitation

- A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chinedu Ogah said Nnamdi Kanu's agitation for Biafra is not genuine

- Ogah declared that Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not being sincere with Igbos

- He however said IPOB leader is using his group to siphon money from different categories of Nigerians

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chinedu Ogah alleged that the motive behind Nnamdi Kanu , leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) agitating for Biafra is money.

Report have it that Ogah over the weekend made this claim known in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

NAIJ.com gathered that he described Kanu’s followers as touts and hoodlums who do not have any meaningful venture occupying their minds but violence and riotous lifestyle.

According to Ogah, ''Biafra is not realisable and you know it. I believe in one Nigeria. Igbo are the ones killing themselves.

''If we change our attitude everything will change around us. The position other tribes are occupying today, Igbo had occupied it before. But what did they do with it?

''They go into these positions and take all the benefits accruable to them without recourse to their brothers and sisters back home.

''Our representatives are the problems. Who and who have they given jobs or empowered at both the state and federal level? Our problem is greed, selfishness and lack of concern for one another”.

''we are the ones marginalising ourselves because of the kind of Igbo leaders who have represented us and are still doing so till date.

''We are the causes of our problems; Nnamdi Kanu is using his so-called IPOB to siphon money from different categories of Nigerians; most of the people working with him are touts and unemployed youths and the likes; I believe in one Nigeria; Igbo are not marginalised; we are the ones marginalising ourselves.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), an umbrella organization of all youths in the north called on President Muhmmadu Buhari called to arrest Kanu over his divisive and negative utterances about the country.

