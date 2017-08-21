Home | News | General | 4 things Buhari's broadcast didn't address

President Muhammadu Buhari earlier this morning August 21, addressed Nigerians for the first time in 105 days.

New Telegraph reports that Buhari had been in the UK receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

NAIJ.com gathered that Buhari spoke for just 6 minutes.

In his speech, he said Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable thereby squashing any hope of the country breaking up.

He also said his government would renew fight against Boko Haram, kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes.

These are the four major things Buhari didn't address in his August 21, 2017 broadcast:

1. ASUU strike

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has gone on a national strike on Sunday, August 13, 2017. The lecturers are demanding for better conditions of service, funding, university autonomy and academic freedom.

2. SGF suspension

President Buhari was also silent on the suspension of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr David Babachir Lawal, in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).

3. NIA Ikoyi Cash

Yet again, Mr President was also silent on the cash discovered in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has made a claim.

The President had directed the suspension of the Director General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, pending the outcome of the investigation.

4. Restructuring

While the president dismissed the Biafra agitation, he was however silent on the call for restructuring even at a time when some Southwest leader will be leading a protest in Lagos on September 7, 2017.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state advised President Muhammadu Buhari to cut down his working hours and reduce the number of visitors he receives daily.

