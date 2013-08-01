Home | News | General | APC says no zoning of Anambra Governorship ticket
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that it has not zoned the Anambra Governorship ticket to any part of the state as being speculated.

Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

´´The attention of the NWC of the APC has been drawn to a report that the party has zoned the governorship ticket in Anambra State to a particular part of the state.

´´This report is false, the party has not taken any such decision,’’ Abdullahi said.

He added that the party was committed to providing equal opportunity to all aspirants to compete freely and democratically at the primary.

The APC spokesman stressed that all aspirants cleared to contest in the coming primary should ignore the misleading report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 aspirants including 11 male and one female were cleared to contest in the primary later in the week.

The aspirants are Mr George Moghalu, Sen. Andy Uba, Mr Paul Chukwuma, Madu Nonso, Bart Nwibe Bart and Mr Patrick Nwike.

Others are Mr Tony Nwoye, Mr Chike Obidigbo, Johnbosco Onunkwo, Adaobi Uchegbu, Adaobi Uchegbu and Uzoh Obinna.

Sen. Osita Izunaso, the party’s National Organising Secretary, had expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious at the Anambra Governorship election slated for Nov. 18.

