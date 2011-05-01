Home | News | General | ‎No Zoning of Anambra Governorship – APC
‎No Zoning of Anambra Governorship – APC



By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC has denied zoning it’s governorship ticket in Anambra to any part of the state.

Spokesman of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

He said; “The attention of the National Working Committee NWC of the All Progressives Congress APC has been called to a report that the Party has zoned the governorship ticket in Anambra state to a particular part of the state. This report is false.

“The Party has not taken any such decision. We are committed to providing equal opportunity for all the aspirants to compete freely and democratically at the primaries. All aspirants that have been cleared by the party to contest in the primaries should therefore ignore the misleading report”.

