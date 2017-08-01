Home | News | General | Buhari’s address exudes courage, statesmanship — Lagos lawmaker

Lagos – A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Tunde Braimoh, said on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast exuded courage and statesmanship.

Speaking in Lagos, Braimoh said that Buhari’s declaration that Nigeria’s unity was already “settled and not negotiable” portrayed him as a president still in charge.

The lawmaker said: “The President’s speech is an apt response to the insensitive and mindless cravings of some self-serving citizens from certain sections of the country to compromise Nigeria’s unity and strength for untenable and unreasonable purposes.

“Unity is the forerunner of peace and peace is the harbinger of progress.

“Without unity and peace, the much desired and long overdue progress and prosperity of Nigeria will continue to be elusive.

“The President in his speech minced no words, neither was he equivocal nor vacillating in stating clearly that terrorism, insurgency and sundry criminal acts under whatever guise will no longer be tolerated.”

Braimoh, who is the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy, Publicity and Security, said that the absence of peace and unity would not augur well for the country and its people.

“At the end of the day, perception is very important. Of what attraction can a country plagued by wanton and spurious ethnic determination caprices be to any serious foreign investor?

“Without ample and adequate direct foreign investment, what happens to our already depleted Gross Domestic Product?

“I salute the courage and statesmanship of Mr President in that decisive speech, which depicts he’s actually in charge and not sick again,” the lawmaker added.

According to him, government is run by courage and not by sentiments.

Braimoh, representing Kosofe II at the Assembly, noted that the return of the President was a good omen for the country, especially for the masses that stood by him while he was away.

“Now that the President is back, a lot of grounds must be covered to reciprocate the love and confidence reposed in him by the citizenry,’’ he said.

The lawmaker, therefore, urged the President to fulfil his campaign promises.

Buhari left the country on May 7 for medical treatment in London and returned on Saturday. (NAN)

