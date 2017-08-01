Home | News | General | How My Daughter Was Killed For Ritual, By Someone I Saw As My Cousin - Father

A 200-level student of the University of Port Harcourt, Ifeanyi Dike, was last week, arrested for allegedly abducting and killing an 8-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso, for ritual purposes.

“I am from Ochiogwa, Imo State. The man who killed my daughter is like my brother, someone very close to me, I can call him my cousin. He resides at Eliozu. When I returned home on Friday, and learnt that my daughter was missing, I immediately began a search.



After the search became fruitless, I decided to report the matter to the police. This Ifeanyi (suspect) we are talking about is a habitual criminal. He committed a crime in a bank and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad caught him.



Then the in-law went and bailed him. So, around 1.30am, the security men ran to me and said that they had seen my daughter and that I should come and see the man that kidnapped my daughter.



I was in my shorts and I rushed to the place with the security agents. I was told that the person that killed my daughter was caught while carrying a load around 1.10am. The load was in a sack.



The policemen said when they confronted him, he said he wanted to take it to the dustbin. When I got there, I asked: where is my daughter? They showed me a sack.



As I opened it, I saw my daughter; I peeped and watched very well, the two eyes were off, the tongue was gone, one of the breasts was off, one of the fingers, the smaller one, was off. I watched at the centre here, he had carved it (v*gina) out. This boy decided to use my child for ritual. As I turned back and saw him, he (Dike) was looking at the ground. Immediately I saw him, I shouted, Ifeanyi, you killed by daughter. But he said it was not only him."

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Nnamdi Omoni, asked parents to monitor the movements of their children and be wary of those they allow to have access to them.

Omoni said, “What we are witnessing here today is another achievement of the command in the past two days. Chief among them is what is breaking news; a student of University of Port Harcourt lured an eight-year-old girl, raped her to death and cut off her eyes, tongue, genital organ, her breast, and other parts.”

“On his way to dump the body somewhere around 1:00 AM (on Saturday), some members of a vigilante group accosted him and asked him where he was going with a sack on his shoulder and he told them he was on his way to throw dirt away but on opening the bag, the suspect fled.”

The police officer also said, “He was eventually caught and handed over to the police who swung into action, arrested the young man and recovered the items used by the suspect to store the body parts.”

He told reporters that the police have commenced an investigation to unmask the cartel behind the act and related crimes in the state.

It was recently reported that the suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike, who defiled and killed an eight-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso, has escaped from police custody. .

Speaking with newsmen at the State Police Command on Saturday, the father of the slain girl, Ernest Nmezuwuba, said he was filled with grief after seeing the mutilated body of his daughter. He expressed shock that Dike could contemplate killing his daughter.

