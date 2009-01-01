Home | News | General | Escape of Uniport ritualist: Police arrest officer in charge of suspect, says individual negligence responsible

The Rivers state Police Command says it has deployed all its arsenal to ensure that the UNIPORT undergraduate, Ifeanyi Dike escaped after been arrested for allegedly killing an eight-year-old girl in Port Harcourt.

Dike who was arrested last Friday reportedly escaped from the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department few hours after he was paraded at the Police Headquarters.

Speaking, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki Ahmed said the report of the escaped of Dike is unfortunate and an embarrassment to the Police.

CP Ahmad said Dike’s escape was as a result of an individual negligence just as he assured that the suspect will be arrested.

He also said the officer in charge of the suspect, John Bosco has been arrested and detained.

Meanwhile, the father of the eight-year-old girl, Earnest Mezuoba said that he saw the suspect escape.

Mezuoba narrated that Dikes escaped is a pure case of negligence on the part of the Police.

He added that the Police conspired with the suspect to facilitate his escape.

Earnest Mezuoba also disclosed that the landlord of the house where the suspect carried out his ritual activities is not in detention.

He called on members of the public and other relevant agencies to hold the Police responsible.

Twenty-three-year old Ifeanyi Dike, an undergraduate student of the University of Port Harcourt was arrested and paraded by the Rivers state police Command for allegedly raping and killing an eight-year-old girl for ritual in Port Harcourt.

