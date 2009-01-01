Fayose reacts to President Buhari’s return

Escape of Uniport ritualist: Police arrest officer in charge of suspect, says individual negligence responsible
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Monday described the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London as a “welcome development.”
Fayose, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum made the remark after a brief meeting with some governors and leaders of the party at the Asaba International Airport, in Delta State.
Congratulating the president on his return, Fayose reminded him that Nigerians are hungry not only for food but for development.
The governor called on the Buhari-led All Progressive Congress (APC) government to face governance “squarely and deliver the gains of democracy to the people”.
“We are happy that President Buhari is back, it is a welcome development but Nigerians are hungry, they need food, they need development.
“We in PDP know what is right for Nigerians, democracy is strengthened by opposition, APC should face governance squarely and give Nigerians democratic dividends,’’ he said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 313