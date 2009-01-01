Asari Dokubo: Why I want President Buhari dead (VIDEO)
- 2 hours 25 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Former Niger Delta militants leader, Asari Dokubo, has given reasons he wishes President Muhammadu Buhari dead.
Asari spoke in a video in reaction to the news of Buhari’s return from the UK.
President Buhari spent over 100 days in London where he was receiving treatment for yet-to-be disclosed ailment.
Asari had last week said the President was suffering from a disease called ‘hale and hearty’ adding that Buhari will never recover.
But in his recent outburst, the former militant Lord alleged that President Buhari had previously wished him dead and that if he also ”wished him dead, what can anybody do to him?”
Watch video…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 314