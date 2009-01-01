Home | News | General | Asari Dokubo: Why I want President Buhari dead (VIDEO)

Former Niger Delta militants leader, Asari Dokubo, has given reasons he wishes President Muhammadu Buhari dead.

Asari spoke in a video in reaction to the news of Buhari’s return from the UK.

President Buhari spent over 100 days in London where he was receiving treatment for yet-to-be disclosed ailment.

Asari had last week said the President was suffering from a disease called ‘hale and hearty’ adding that Buhari will never recover.

But in his recent outburst, the former militant Lord alleged that President Buhari had previously wished him dead and that if he also ”wished him dead, what can anybody do to him?”

