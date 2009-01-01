BREAKING: Ekiti APC holds rally for Buhari

The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State and the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties on Monday held a rally in Ado Ekiti to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari after 104 days medical vacation in London.

The procession moved from Okeyinmi junction along the Ado-Ikere road and stopped at Ijigbo roundabout to address the public.

The situation caused a traffic gridlock, making commuters to wait for several minutes before having a right of way.

The mammoth crowd, including artisans and Okada riders, chanted various songs to deride Governor Ayodele Fayose and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Addressing the rally, the APC Acting Chairman in the State, Mrs. Kemi Olaleye, said God had shamed those wishing the President dead, saying Buhari’s return would rekindle the war against corruption, insurgency, and secession.

Olaleye used the opportunity to allay the fear that the APC primary in preparations for the 2018 governorship poll would be manipulated.

She said that the best candidate would emerge through a free and fair primary.

“Mr Fayose has turned himself to propaganda-in-chief, but we are happy that God has shamed those who thought President Buhari won’t return alive. With this rally, the end has come to Governor Fayose’s reign in Ekiti.

“The good people of this state are not in support of Fayose’s action because we are cultured and compassionate people.

“Look at the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, he went to Abuja to welcome the president back to Nigeria. That was a show of maturity, why was our governor not learning from this?

“We are solidly behind President Buhari even beyond 2019. And we are pleading with Nigerians to discountenance whatever Fayose has been saying against the president. He was not speaking for us, he only spoke for himself,” she said.

Olaleye added that Ekiti was tired of one day, one trouble under Fayose, saying the next poll would mark the end for the governor’s dominance in the state.