Bar cabinet members, others from foreign medical treatment – Forum tells FG

The Unified Nigerian Youth Forum, UNYF, has called on the federal government to as a matter of great concern stop all cabinet members and team of followers from seeking medical attention outside the shores of the country.

If this is done, the forum believes that the hope of the common man would be restored.

It said that President Buhari’s foreign medical trip was an indictment on his administration and has clearly showed the inability of the ruling party, APC, to fulfill her campaign promises on the country’s health sector as the whole budget to the health sector for 2017 is less than 4 per cent.

A statement issued and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday by the president of the forum, Comrade Abdulsalam Muhammad Kazeem, said, “The Presidency should declare a state of emergency in the health sector, which the then ruling party People Democratic Party, PDP, failed to address for wasteful 16 years of their leadership and immediately stop all his cabinet members and team of followers from seeking medical attention outside Nigeria if done! The hope of common man will be restore on this administration.”

On the issue of agitations by Nigerians, UNYF said, “The APC-led administrative should as a matter of urgency look into the issue of continuous agitation for restructuring for the purpose of peace, unity and tranquillity.

“As we equally advice the All Progressive Congress, APC, as a party to replace the Executive Governor of Kaduna State as her chairman on restructuring because of his double standard position on the issue that is, when he is not in office and when in office.

“We condemn in totality the unproductive acts of the Executive Governor of Kogi State declaring a public holiday for the celebration of the return of Mr. President. We advise him rather that the better ways to celebrate the return of the President is for him to pay all outstanding debt of civil servants, re-open all state owns institutions with immediate effect, resolve his problem with all unions within and outside the state and to find a lasting solution to the problem rocking the state house of assembly.

“It is a thing of great joy to have Mr. President finally back to the country and we wish him sound and good health as he resumes office to continue to steer the ship of the state.

“We salute the doggedness of the president, who dim it fit to address the nation in less than 24 hours of his return.

“We support and affirm with the federal government position that henceforth all forms of hate speeches be termed as an acts of terror and be dealt with accordingly.

“We agreed with the federal government that the silence of some prominent Nigerians, Business Mongul, Traditional leaders and some community leaders in the face of incitive provocation by their son’s and daughters is responsible for the continuous escalation of the current threats to our national unity.”

